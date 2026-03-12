Jake Paul's sweat marks raise eyebrows: 'Proximity to Epstein friend or amphetamines?'

Social media star and professional boxer Jake Paul appeared alongside President Trump at a Republican rally in Kentucky on Thursday.

During the occasion, Trump backed Jake Paul to make a run for public office in the future, sparking mixed reactions from his supporters and opponents.

“I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not too distant future, running for political office,” Trump said.

Paul told the crowd that the president had taught him the value of “courage” and to “never back down from a fight.”

As videos of the rally surfaced online, social media users noticed that Paul had "massive" sweat stains as he spoke on stage.

Taking a dig at the boxer, a Trump opponent, wrote, "How the hell do you sweat this much through a suit jacket and shirt. I assume you were nervous having to support Epstein's best friend."

One user said he was sweating because of amphetamines.

Meanwhile, showering praises on Trump during his speech, Jake Paul said, “I know God is with us. I know he wants us on the right side of history, and everyone here has to do their part. And God’s got us. Trump’s got us. God bless."