Colter Wall cancels his 2026 Memories and Empties tour due to major reason

Colter Wall has made a serious decision, giving priority to his mental health.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, March 11, Colter announced the cancellation of his 2026 Memories and Empties tour.

He also revealed that he is taking an indefinite break from touring due to his mental health, as he began his post, "Myself and the band and the crew are very grateful for the privilege to play music together for you. We thank you for it.”

Opening up about his mental health, the Canadian singer-songwriter and musician unveiled, "The truth is that I am mentally unwell. Despite this, I have pushed myself to continue with touring. As a result my mental health has only further declined.”

Wall made this decision after having multiple “discussions” with his team and considering his mental well-being. The Scary Prairie Boys “decided to cancel the remaining shows and take an indefinite hiatus from live music.”

“Thank you for your understanding and support,” the crooner of Thirteen Silver Dollars concluded his statement by showing gratitude to his fans.

It is pertinent to mention that those who have purchased tickets for Wall’s shows will be “refunded automatically from original point of purchase."

Notably, just a few minutes before hitting the stage, he had cancelled his concert in Evansville, Indiana.

Colter Wall made this decision after taking his February 2025 tour dates to the fall due to personal reasons.