Stephanie Buttermore fan shares heartbreaking update after her 'tragic' death

“I can’t believe Stephanie is gone”

Fans of Stephanie Buttermore are still in shock over the sad demise of late fitness influencer and cancer researcher with one sharing a heartbreaking update.

Fitness influencer Stephanie Buttermore died at the age of 36 last week.

In November 2022, she and her fiancé Jeff Nippard announced their engagement in a joint post after 10 years of togetherness.

Commenting on the post following Stephanie death, her fans have expressed shock, with one saying “I can’t believe it.”

One fan also revealed, “Been rewatching all her videos on YouTube. She’s truly such a positive light in this world. Jeff looked the happiest whenever she’s around. Gone way too soon.”

“Can’t believe it RIP beautiful girl,” another commented.

The third said, “No waaay. Rest in peace you were a legend,” with a breaking heart emoticon.

“I can’t believe Stephanie is gone,” the fourth reacted.

Meanwhile, Jeff Nippard’s team announced on Saturday: “It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Jeff’s fiancée and partner of ten years, Stephanie.

“As many of you know, Stephanie meant the world to Jeff. She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and her PhD research on ovarian cancer.”

It further said “We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this tragic loss. Thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.”