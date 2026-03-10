Photo: 'Bridgerton' star Hannah Dodd shares two cents on 'controversial' scene

Hannah Dodd has opened up about a scene in Bridgerton season 4 that sparked conversation among fans.

In a new interview with Netflix Tudum, the actress explained the emotional reasoning behind a moment in which her character, Francesca Stirling, appears to laugh and dance while grieving the loss of her husband.

As viewers will recall, Francesca is left devastated following the tragic death of her husband, John Stirling. In the aftermath, she agrees to host a traditional Scottish wake after Michaela suggests celebrating John’s life with full cups, warm memories and a customary dance.

Reflecting on the moment, Dodd explained that grief can manifest in unexpected ways.

“When you’re feeling so much, emotion can come out in all kinds of ways. Laughing can be just as devastating as crying,” Dodd stated.

“I think feeling joy without somebody, [there’s] that guilt as well. It’s really nice that she’s ridding herself of that guilt and feeling the support,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, she also shared her two cents on her character losing her composure after getting checked for pregnancy and discovering that she is not bearing the fruit of her marriage.

She said, “It’s pretty dark. [The idea of the pregnancy] gives Francesca something to hold onto, which is so devastating."

"She’s like, ‘I’m going to be OK because I’ve still got a piece of John. That’s what mum had. I know that she’s OK, so that means I’ll be OK,’ ” Dodd also claimed.

She noted, “Then she realizes that she doesn’t have that.”