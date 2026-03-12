Drake turns heads in street style, putting up strong fashion game in new snap

Drake shares new photo on social media showing new streetwear

Drake, besides his verses and pop style, is known for his fashion game. So, in his latest snap, he offers a glimpse into his new fresh braid and new streetwear.



Sharing a mirror selfie, his beard is neatly groomed, and his braid is freshly set, as he posted the photo to his Instagram Stories while wearing a white puffer jacket.

2 Chainz raved about Drake for F**kin' Problems

In 2 Chainz's music career, his track F**kin' Problems was considered a stellar hit. One reason the song was a hit was its iconic hook.

The rapper credited this to Drake.

"What y'all heard, the final thing was probably due to Drake's genius," he said on Cam Newton's show, Funny Friday.

He shared that he sent the song with the full verse to Drizzy, "I did a song with Drake. The hook that y'all hear was a verse. It was a part of my verse. This is only my second or third time even telling this story. I wrote a verse for Drake; I never heard the song."

But in return, the Grammy reworked the entire song and added a hook.

"He reconstructed that song, took that part out of my verse, and made it a hook. He and 40, his producer, made the beat, and they put the whole song together."

2 Chainz recalled that when he heard the track after the changes by Drake and his music producer, 40, he liked the song more.

"By the time I heard it, I was more confused than anything, but it did have all those people on it."

In the track, besides Drake and 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar also featured.