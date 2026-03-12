Diddy suffers another setback after rejecting sexual assault lawsuit 'in its entirety'

It is being reported that Sean “Diddy” Combs might end up behind bars once again.

Radar Online reported that Diddy has denied another se*xual assault lawsuit “in its entirety.”

Advertisement

An insider told the outlet that the music producer Jonathan Hay claimed that the disgraced former American rapper, record producer, record executive, and actor se*xually violated him on multiple occasions.

The same outlet has received the court documents in which Diddy asked for Demurrer with Motion to Strike the lawsuit, as Hay “failed to state facts sufficient to constitute causes of action, and uncertainty."

Notably, Judge Michael E. Whitaker gave a detailed verdict, overturning Combs’ each request.

He declared, "The Court overrules the Combs Defendants’ demurrer in its entirety. Further, the Court denies the Combs Defendants’ motion to strike in its entirety."

Last year, Hay sued Diddy under the name of “John Doe” soon after his infamous prostitution and rape trial came to an end.

In his previous interview with the same outlet, the 50-year-old American publicist and record produce claimed that he was forced to perform "oral s***" on the musician.

He said, "I can't put into words how disturbing that incident with Sean Combs was on so many levels.”

"As a man, being so violently violated and humiliated like that is something I will never be able to get over. The thoughts continue to recycle. I can't escape it,” Hay admitted.