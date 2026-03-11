'Love is Blind' explosive reunion: Does Chris Fusco regret insulting ex-fiancée Jessica Barrett?

'Love is Blind' reunion sparks questions: Will Chris apologize to Jessica?

Love is Blind season 10's reunion teaser is setting the internet on fire as fans wait to see what drama unfolds, particularly with Chris Fusco.



He had earlier made an insensitive remark about his then-fiancée, Jessica Barrett, on the show.

Advertisement

The row began when Barrett, an infectious diseases physician, confronted Fusco for missing a night without explanation.

In response, the 33-year-old blasted her, saying, “I date people who f***** do like CrossFit and s***. Somebody who works out all the time. … It’s just, like, somebody who does f***** Pilates every day or someone who’s working out every day.”

Shocked by his comments, Barrett ended her engagement with him. Later, appearing on the Off the Vine podcast, she shed light on the heated moment.

“This isn’t real. There’s no way there is like, a human being saying these things to another human being. I’m really proud of myself that I was able to stay grounded in that moment and worry about myself, instead of whatever was happening in front of me.”

Now, as Love is Blind's reunion is set to drop on Netflix on March 11, fans are anticipating Fusco's response and whether he regrets insulting Barrett.