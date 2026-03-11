Is Instagram down? Users struggle to send DMs during widespread outage across the US

Thousands of Instagram users reported problems with the platform on Tuesday as a widespread outage disrupted the app’s direct messaging system.

According to user reports tracked by Downdetector, complaints began rising during the evening hours on March 10 as people struggled to send or receive direct messages.

The issue appeared to affect users across the United States and mainly impacted Instagram’s messaging feature.

Many users said their conversations stopped working entirely, leaving them unable to communicate through the app’s direct message function.

During the outage, users turned to other platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger to continue conversations.

Downdetector recorded a sharp spike in outage reports as the issue spread across the platform. Instagram has not yet provided detailed information about the cause of the outage.