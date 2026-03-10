Nvidia to launch open-source AI agent ‘NemoClaw’ amid OpenClaw hype

Nvidia is planning to join the agentic AI race with the launch of the upcoming next-gen open-source agentic platform.

As reported by the Wired, the CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang is reportedly pitching “NemoClaw” to major enterprise software firms ahead of its annual developer conference.

The NemoClaw platform will allow companies to deploy AI agents, helping the firms to automate complex and multistep tasks for their entire workforce.

Unlike Nvidia’s traditionally proprietary “CUDA” ecosystem that locks developers into building software for its GPUs, the open-source NemoClaw will work across different hardware providers.

It means the companies can easily get access to the agentic platform regardless of the nature of their products whether they run on Nvidia’s chips or not.

This move highlights Nvidia’s shift towards software and security tools to maintain market dominance in the midst of growing competition in developing their own AI chips.

To build strategic partnerships for NemoClaw, Nvidia is in talks with various companies including Cisco, Google, Salesforce, CrowdStrike, and Adobe. However, no official confirmation of partnerships has come to surface yet.

The announcement comes after OpenClaw’s surging craze that has captivated Silicon Valley. Huang also called OpenClaw a “single most important release of software probably ever.”

Recently, OpenClaw fever has hit China as Chinese tech firms including Alibaba, Tancent and Baidu have launched “on-ramp” services to make the software easier to install for the users.

Last month, the growing popularity of OpenClaw, formerly called Moltbook or Clawdbot, compelled OpenAI to acquire this platform.

Growing security concerns related to Agentic AI

The companies are voicing the concerns related to the privacy and security posed by these open-source agent platforms.

For instance, according to cybersecurity experts, OpenClaw is capable of accessing private data, communicating externally and making it vulnerable to harmful content, which the researchers called it “lethal trifecta.”

To address enterprise concerns regarding rogue AI, Nvidia plans to include robust security and privacy layers within NemoClaw.