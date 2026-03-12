Anthropic seeks legal pause on Pentagon supply-chain risk decision: Here’s why

Anthropic petitioned the Department of Defense and other federal agencies on Monday over the Trump administration’s decision to label the AI company a “supply chain risk.” The company sought an injunction from a US appeals court after the Pentagon’s declaration, this citing a pending judicial case that could cost Anthropic billions of dollars in lost revenue.

The latest proposal follows a week-long dispute over technology guardrails governing the US Anthropic’s artificial intelligence tools. This lawsuit is the latest development in an ongoing rift between the Pentagon and one of the world's leading central AI companies, occurring even as the White House efforts to bolster AI adoption across the government.

“ Seeking judicial review does not change our longstanding commitment to harnessing AI to protect our national security, but this is a necessary step to protect our business, our customers, and our partners,” an Anthropic spokesperson said in a statement.

According to Anthropic’s court filing, more than 100 enterprise customers have reached out to the company about the designation.

What actually happened in the Anthropic court filing?

The Pentagon issued the supply chain risk designation after negotiations to update its contract with Anthropic broke down over two red lines that Anthropic insisted the Defense Department respect.

However, the Pentagon wants to use Anthropic’s AI for “all lawful purposes,” adding that it could not allow a private company to specify how the military uses its tools in a national security emergency.

The Trump administration ordered federal agencies and military contractors to discontinue business with Anthropic after the company refused to let the Pentagon use its technology without restrictions. Trump said in a February 27 Truth Social post that Anthropic had made a “disastrous mistake” and accused the company of trying to dictate how the military operates.

Nonetheless, Anthropic’s profile rose amid the conflict. Its Claude AI app successfully surpassed OpenAI's ChatGPT in the iPhone’s App Store for the first time after the Pentagon sought to rescind the agreement with Anthropic.