WhatsApp plans major change for younger users

Messaging apps have become a daily communication tool for millions of people, including younger users; however, the excessive use of social media apps and their effects on younger users have been under discussion for a few months. To bring in a solution, Meta is preparing a new system that allows children under 13 to access WhatsApp in the UK under strict parental supervision.

The tech company has confirmed that parents will be able to create and manage accounts for their children who are less than 13 years old in the UK. In the future, parents will be required to set up the accounts themselves and connect them to their own profile.

WhatsApp’s parental controls and limited features

Advertisement

Under the new system, the child’s WhatsApp account will be associated with a parent or guardian until the user turns 13. Parents will have control over who can contact their child.

Notably, under the same option, parents will not be able to view these messages. The communication on the app will still be end-to-end encrypted between the sender and receiver.

The under-13 accounts will have limited features. Users can only send messages and make phone calls. Other features, including Meta’s AI chatbot, status, and channels, will not be available. Disappearing messages will also be restricted in private chats.

The plan comes at a time when regulators are keeping a keen eye on how tech giants are handling children’s data. The UK Information Commissioner’s Office stated that technology companies should ensure that the services used by children meet the standards outlined in the organisation's Children’s Code and also follow data protection regulations.

Meta stated that the update was in line with parents’ requests to enable their children to use the platform safely and at the same time have control over their interactions. It also stated that the accounts of those under the age of 13 would have to be verified with a parent or a guardian in order to remain active.