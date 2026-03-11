How China’s ‘robot school’ is training humanoid machines to master everyday tasks

How China’s ‘robot school’ is training humanoid robots to master everyday tasks

Chinese researchers have uncovered a surprising method for teaching humanoids to carry out everyday tasks. The intriguing study took place in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, where a group of humanoid robots is being trained like students in a classroom, learning everything from brewing coffee to doing chores.

For that purpose, engineers are collecting immense amounts of data by physically teaching robots how to move and complete tasks. This process incorporates human trainers wearing virtual reality equipment to demonstrate precise movements, which the robots then record and mimic through limitation learning.

Advertisement

In this connection, Qu Qiongbin, an AI robot trainer who collects data for the systems said: “We need VR (virtual reality) glasses and have controllers in hand. Or left and right hands are like the robot’s left and right arms. It will learn our postures by moving them. Once the data is approved, it will be uploaded to the robot, and it will learn from it.”

The facility is located in Wuhan’s East Lake High-tech Development Zone, also known as “Optics Valley of China”, where robots are placed in carefully designed real-world environments. Trainers operate the machines repeatedly to build large datasets that allow the robots to gradually learn new skills.

According to researchers, the prime motive is to accelerate the development of humanoid robots that can operate in real-world environments. Visitors to the 7S Humanoid Robot Store in Wuhan have already enjoyed these enchanting displays where the public can observe how robots respond to commands and carry out simple tasks.

Furthermore, recent development in robotics offers audiences a fascinating glimpse into the future, showcasing humanoid robots performing a variety of complex activities.