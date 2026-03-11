ChatGPT could soon turn prompts into videos with OpenAI’s Sora

OpenAI has announced plans to integrate an AI video generator in ChatGPT in a bid to strengthen its users base.

As reported by The Information, the move comes amid a broader strategy shift at OpenAI to gain an edge in the competitive technological landscape.

The further details have not been yet revealed by the tech company.

Sora is a tool from OpenAI that makes videos from text, competing with similar video-making tools from other big companies, such as Google and Meta.

OpenAI released the Sora mobile app in September 2025 which allows users to create and share AI generated videos. Users can make these videos from copyrighted content and share to social media-like streams.

As per reports, OpenAI will continue to operate the Sora as a standalone app.

A TechCrunch report from January 2026, using data from Appfigures, reveals that the Sora app is losing its initial momentum as the number of people installing the app fell by 45 percent compared to a month before.

Moreover, after a very successful start, Sora fell out of the Top 100 free apps on the US Apple Store.

The strict copyright rules and privacy concerns could be the reasons behind this decline.

Last year, OpenAI also signed a deal with Disney, allowing the former to generate videos in Sora with Disney's famous characters.