Meta acquires Moltbook in push for AI agents

Artificial intelligence is increasingly shaping how tech companies compete for talent and user attention, with autonomous AI agents racing to provide all-in-one services.

Platforms where AI bots interact with one another independently have begun drawing interest from Silicon Valley’s biggest players, highlighting the growing importance of AI beyond simple chat functions.

Advertisement

Meta has now added Moltbook to its AI portfolio, the social network where AI agents can operate and communicate autonomously, the company said on Tuesday.

Meta and Moltbolt partnership

Moltbook has recently gained rapid attention over the last month after millions of AI “bots” registered on the platform within days of its launch, showing the ability of AI to mimic human-like social behaviours.

The team behind Moltbook is set to be integrated into Meta’s superintelligence labs, with a spokesperson saying it “opens up new ways for AI agents to work for people and businesses".

This comes after OpenAI recently hired the founder of the AI tech behind Moltbook, known as OpenClaw, showing the high level of competition in the development of autonomous AI.

Meta has been developing its AI capabilities over the past few months, acquiring Manus and investing $14.3 billion in Scale AI last year. The Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in January this year that new AI models are set to be rolled out “over the coming months", showing the company’s commitment to improving AI integration into its products.