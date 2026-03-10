Amazon shifts defense workloads, keeps Claude for other tasks
Amazon Web Services customers and partners can continue to use Claude for their non-defense-associated workloads
As reported by Reuters, Amazon Web Services is helping customers transition Department of War workloads off Anthropic technology to alternative models on its cloud, an Amazon spokesperson said on Tuesday, March 10.
An Amazon spokesperson stated that customers and partners can continue using Claude for all non‑DoW workloads.
Enterprises and startups that use Anthropic Claude through Microsoft and Google products need not fear that the model will be ripped from their reach, Microsoft and Google confirmed to TechCrunch.
The two sides had been in increasingly contentious talks over those limitations for months, while Trump, in a social media post, also ordered the entire government to quit using Claude.
The latest announcement came after the Defense Department officially designated the American AI startup as a supply-chain risk on Thursday after the AI company refused to give it unrestricted access to its tech for applications the company said its AI could not safely support, such as mass surveillance and fully autonomous weapons.
