Experts predict AI will trigger biggest shift in mathematics history

What was once a field defined by abstract symbols and complex calculations is now reshaping its development through AI tools. Scientists are using large language models (LLMs) together with proof assistants to create new ideas and develop fresh methods while verifying complex theorems.

Advertisement

Researchers in mathematics used to work in small groups or individually at blackboards to conduct their investigations. Verify Complex explained that the discipline requires practitioners to maintain extended concentration while they acquire extensive fundamental understanding.

This made AI tools less useful initially, as LLMs could generate drafts but could not verify steps with the extreme rigour mathematics requires.

How is AI expected to transform maths?

LLMs like ChatGPT and Claude are being integrated with proof assistants like Lean or Coq. This technology allows AI systems to explore the solutions and automate the reasoning.

The combination of AI and proof assistants will decrease the time and efforts taken for the formal proof of the solutions. This will make the solutions more accessible.

This combination of humans and AI is being tested on various sets of problems, including the set of problems proposed by the renowned mathematician Paul Erdős. The set of problems includes simple and complex problems.

The combination of AI and proof assistants will allow young researchers to get a head start on the solutions.