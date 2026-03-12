What happens if ChatGPT gains access to your financial accounts? Experts are alarmed

ChatGPT has become a central part in our daily lives, aiding us in everything from generating social media posts to providing guidance in almost every field. It is surprising to note that the AI chatbot may be preparing to integrate into something more personal, like your finances.

OpenAI is developing a new financial model built directly into ChatGPT to connect with external data sources. This raises the prospect that the chatbot could soon analyze spending and flag suspicious transactions.

The recent revelation was unveiled in a post on X by Tibor Baho, a computer engineer known for uncovering crucial updates linked to parent company OpenAI’s products.

The company is working on a new ‘Finance’ section within ChatGPT that could allow users to connect their financial accounts. This integration could mean ChatGPT will offer automated budgeting advice, debt-repayment plans, and spending breakdowns that currently require specialist finance applications.

At present, OpenAI has not officially confirmed the existence of either the finance tools or the new subscription tier. The core idea of an AI analyzing personal spending immediately triggered mixed reactions online as one person wrote: “This could help make financial planning feel more approachable.” On the other hand, some people underscore that the concept is fantastic and is very useful.

The official launch of this feature would put ChatGPT in direct competition with digital banks, underscoring its transformation chatbot into an all in one digital life assistant. It is pertinent to note whether users will trust with their bank transactions and debt details.

Nonetheless, the development of the finance hub remains uncertain, sparking mixed reactions online due to concerns that retain privacy measures may soon be compromised.