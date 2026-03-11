Epic raises Fortnite V-Bucks prices for the first time since launch

For years, Fortnite has been one of the most popular free-to-play games across the globe, earning billions of dollars through purchases made within the game. Millions of users have been enjoying seasonal passes through microtransactions using V-Bucks, a virtual currency used to purchase exclusive skins within the game.

However, players are now witnessing a change in the value of purchases made within Fortnite. From March 19 onwards, Epic Games has decided to increase the cost of V-Bucks. At the same time, bonus currency rewards will be eliminated from the main battle pass. To provide some respite to seasonal pass players, the cost of the battle pass is being reduced.

New Fortnite V-Bucks prices

Advertisement

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney explained that Fortnite's operational expenses have increased significantly, which caused the price hike. The following new V-Bucks pricing structure will reduce the amount of virtual currency players can purchase:

$8.99 (£6.99) pack: 800 V-Bucks (was 1,000)

800 V-Bucks (was 1,000) $22.99 (£17.49) pack: 2,400 V-Bucks (was 2,800s)

2,400 V-Bucks (was 2,800s) $36.99 (£27.99) pack: 4,500 V-Bucks (was 5,000)

4,500 V-Bucks (was 5,000) $89.99 (£69.99) pack: 12,500 V-Bucks (was 13,500)

Fortnite will decrease its monthly crew subscription V-Buck rewards from 1,000 to 800. The base price for the battle pass will also be cut from 1,000 V-Bucks to 800, and other seasonal passes will follow suit.

This announcement has created controversy on X, with gamers questioning the need for the decision. Freelance games journalist Vic Hood said that the decision "may come as a surprise", particularly given the recent record levels of expenditure on third-party titles, yet he goes on to add that the Epic Store has been seeing declining third-party spends, and rising operational costs could be the justification for the increase in V-Bucks prices.

.