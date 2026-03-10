Joshua Jackson publicly reacts for first time to ‘Dawson’s Creek’ co-star James Van Der Beek death

Joshua Jackson breaks the silence on James Van Der Beek's death

James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson formed a strong bond over their time starring in Dawson's Creek.



Weeks ago, the Beek – who played Dawson Leeray – passed away from his battle with colorectal cancer.

Several tributes hailed the late actor, but Jackson did not issue a statement over his friend's death.

But nearly a month later, he has broken his silence.

“For me as a father now, I think the enormity of the tragedy for his family hits in a very different way than just as a colleague, so I think the process is just ongoing,” Jackson said while appearing on the Today show.

He continued, “He and I shared this amazing time at a very young point in our lives. I know both of us look back at that time with great fondness, but I will also say that I know I’m really just a footnote in what he accomplished in his life.”

Jackson further raved about Beek, saying, "Over the years he became what we usually just call a good man. A man of the kind of belief, the kind of faith that allowed him to face the impossible with grace."

"An unbelievable partner and husband. A real man that showed up for his family and a beautiful, kind, interested, dedicated father.”

Due to this, Jackson said, Beek's passing makes it further harder for him to process, but “on the one hand, that’s beautiful. I think he did lead a very good life, and he was a good man; the tragedy of that loss for his family is enormous.”

Beek was 48 at the time of his death.