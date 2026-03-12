Oscars take intense security measures after FBI warns of impending danger

Academy Awards producers are taking every possible measure to organize a risk-free ceremony this year after the FBI’s warning.

For those unaware, the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars) will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

However, the FBI has informed the organizers of the biggest award show about the possible attack by Iran due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, March 11, a pre-show press conference was conducted, where Raj Kapoor, the executive producer for the 98th Academy Awards, said, “We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it’s a close collaboration.”

“This show has to run like clockwork. But we want everybody that is coming to this show, that is witnessing the show, that is even a fan of the show when they’re standing outside the barricades, we want everybody to feel safe and protected and welcome, so it’s our job as a producing team to make sure that that translates,” he stated.

Kapoor went on to urge that the warning issued by the FBI “is something that we don't take lightly and we we take a lot of responsibility for, so we hold it very dear and close to our hearts.”

Notably, almost 1,000 private security officers will be deployed at and around the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, according to the statement from Los Angeles Police Department released on March 11.

To ensure the security of guests and the audience, the LAPD will also monitor the situation using drones, surveillance cameras, bomb-sniffing dogs, and SWAT, and will also deploy uniformed officers.

It is important to note that the venue will be locked down once the ceremony starts at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.