'Scarpetta' season 2 update as Nicole Kidman shines in thriller mystery

'Scarpetta' season two renewal already greenlighted as season one drops

Scarpetta, a thriller-mystery starring Nicole Kidman, is sparking fans' interest in how well the actress portrays her role as Dr. Kay as she continues to put her deductive skills on display in season 2.



Prime Video, which is backing the project, ordered two seasons when it first greenlighted the show in September 2024.

Kidman, in addition to starring, is executive producing with Jamie Lee Curtis on the series based on author Patricia Cornwell's top-selling book series of the same name.

The writer, at the time, in a statement to Deadline, raved about her work being adapted for the silver screen.

“I’m beyond excited that this is finally happening. This will be great fun for all, and I’m grateful for the immense talent that the show is drawing."

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Jamie Lee Curtis and Nicole Kidman. Their wanting to do this is humbling and simply awesome."

"Working with the brilliant [writer] Liz Sarnoff is amazing. Blumhouse and Prime Video are a dream. This has been worth waiting for, and I’m so looking forward to the show," she then added.

Pete Marino arc in 'Scarpetta' season two

Peter Marino, who is Scarpetta's colleague, took the blame for her killing the serial killer in the '90s.

Now, Jake Cannavale, who portrays the younger version of the character, shared insight into his decision to protect Scarpetta in an interview with TV Insider.

“I feel like Marino doesn’t fully understand why he did it. I think that’s a huge crack in his self-perception, and it’s the beginning of a kind of awakening that we’ll definitely be seeing a lot more of in Season 2."

When will 'Scarpetta' season 2 be released?

No specific date has been given. But looking at season one as a reference, it was released a year and five months after the original announcement of the series.