Kacey Musgraves announces six-studio album 'Middle of Nowhere' after global tour

Kacey Musgraves says she will release the six-album 'Middle of Nowhere' on May 1

Kacey Musgraves, a well-known country musician, announced a major update in her music career: her sixth studio album, Middle of Nowhere, will drop on May 1.



The album will feature 13 tracks and have collaborations with Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings, Willie Nelson, and Gregory Alan Isakov.

To tease the Middle of Nowhere, Musgraves dropped Dry Spell – a song which describes her lack of romance in her life.

The lyrics are suggestive and explain that the singer has been abstinent for nearly a year.

“I’m so lonely, lonely with a capital H if you know what I mean,” she sings. “I’ve been sitting on a washing machine/Ain't nobody’s tool up in my shed.”

In a statement, Musgraves gave insight into the workings behind the album. “The bulk of this record was made during the longest single period of my life."

She continued, “And I found that for the first time, it actually felt incredible being alone and existing in a space not defined by anyone else."

"I became fascinated with the concept of liminal space, both geographical and emotional. We don’t linger in these transitional, empty spaces long enough and rush to define what or whatever is next. I became so at ease with being in the ‘middle of nowhere’ in many senses and sitting in the un-comfort of the undefined."

"I had a lot of time for creative ambling and leaning into myself in different ways: horses, humour, writing with my early collaborators again, and living out my very simple, inspired life between Texas, Tennessee, and Mexico.”

Middle of Nowhere song list

1. “Middle of Nowhere”

2. “Dry Spell”

3. “Back on the Waggon"

4. “I Believe in Ghosts”

5. “Abilene”

6. “Coyote” feat. Gregory Alan Isakov

7. “Loneliest Girl”

8. “Everybody Wants To Be a Cowboy” feat. Billy Strings

9. “Horses and Divorces” feat. Miranda Lambert

10. “Uncertain, Texas” feat. Willie Nelson

11. “Rhinestoned”

12. “Mexico Honey”

13. “Hell on Me”