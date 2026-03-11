Elon Musk says 'X Money' will have public access from April 2026
Elon Musk's X partnered with payment company Visa last year to help offer direct payment services to customers of the social media app
Elon Musk X is one step closer to finally launching its payments platform. According to X CEO Linda Yaccarino, the X Money service will debut “later this year” with Visa announced as its first partner.
Elon Musk informed in a recent announcement that 'X Money' will enter early public access from April 2026.
The Grok AI founder Elon Musk, on Tuesday, March 9, 2026, said X Money, the social media platform's digital payment system, will enter early public access next month as the billionaire pushes to transform X into an "everything app."
The move comes as the Tesla chief looks to take advantage of the platform's sizable user base and the growing trend of digital and in-app financial transactions to open new revenue streams for X.
X partnered with payment company Visa last year to help offer direct payment services to customers of the social media app.
Since buying X, formerly called Twitter, for $44 billion in 2022, Musk has touted a plan of making the platform an "everything app," aiming to offer a plethora of features including streaming, messaging, images, videos, and payments.
-
Alan Ritchson drops bombshell update about 'Reacher' season 4
-
Scott Baio reacts to sudden death of 'Charles in Charge' co-star Jennifer Runyon
-
Rihanna shooter: Police reveal identity of singer's home shooting suspect
-
Stephanie Faracy talks about her role in 'Nobody Wants This' season 3
-
Selena Gomez pays sweet tribute to Benny Blanco on his birthday: 'I love you'
-
Stephanie Buttermore's final heartbreaking remarks about fiance Jeff Nippard
-
Christian Bale shares two cents on viral comparison amid 'The Bride!' release
-
Rihanna safe after attack on home in Beverly Hills