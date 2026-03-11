



Photo: Angelina Jolie planning 'final blow' againts ex husband Brad Pitt post divorce

Angelina Jolie is reportedly considering a big move after years of scrutiny surrounding her high-profile split from Brad Pitt.

A new report of RadarOnline.com claimed that the Oscar-winning actress is exploring the possibility of leaving the United States behind once her youngest children are legally free to make the move.

"Angie wants to take twins Vivienne and Knox [Jolie-Pitt] with her and away from their dad," a source alleged. "

"They're the last to live at home and have shown they're very devoted to their mother. It's not likely to be a hard sell."

Following a costly eight-year legal battle, Jolie finalized her divorce from Pitt in 2024. The settlement reportedly required the mother of six to remain in Los Angeles with the children while they were still minors.

However, twins Knox and Vivienne are set to turn 18 years old in July, potentially allowing Jolie, greater freedom to relocate.

It has also been established that the Maleficent star has been weighing several possible destinations for relocating overseas. These include France, Africa or Cambodia.

It is noteworthy that Jolie also recently sold her longtime Manhattan apartment and is currently asking $24.5 million for her Los Angeles mansion, further fueling speculation about a major move.