Rihanna takes new security precautions after gun attack on her home

Rihanna is reportedly "freaking the f–k out" over the incident that happened at her Beverly Hills mansion on Sunday, March 8, when she was at home with her three kids.

The Barbadian singer "doesn’t understand" why her family was targeted after several shots were fired with an AR-15 rifle at her LA property.

The incident was "terrifying," but a source told People magazine on Monday that "thankfully everyone is safe."

"Even with a great security team in place, it’s scary to realize that something like this can still happen," the source said.

"Rihanna heard the shots, but was initially confused about what happened. She doesn’t understand why someone would target her family," a tipster said.

Another source told Page Six that Rihanna is taking extra security precautions and has rescheduled an upcoming photo shoot.

For those unversed, the Grammy winner shares the home with her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, and their kids - RZA, 3, Riot, 2, and Rocki, 6 months.

As per the Los Angeles Police Department, the shots were fired at Rihanna's residence around 1:15 p.m. local time by someone in a white Tesla across the street.

Hours later, police arrested a woman believed to be Ivana Ortiz allegedly fired shots at the singer's home while she was at home.