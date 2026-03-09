Scott Baio reacts to sudden death of 'Charles in Charge' co-star Jennifer Runyon

Scott Baio is mourning the sudden death of his Charles in Charge co-star Jennifer Runyon.

After the heartbreaking news of Jennifer's death broke, the 65-year-old actor took to his Instagram to pay a touching tribute to his former co-star.

“I had the extreme pleasure of working with Jennifer Runyon on ‘Charles In Charge," he wrote. "She was a sweet, kind, and generous actress to work with."

Scott further penned, “Jennifer played my longtime girlfriend on ‘Charles In Charge,’ however, she was also a wonderful mother [to son Wyatt and daughter Bayley] and wife [to Todd Corman]."

“We last saw each other at The Hollywood Christmas Parade in late 2019,” shared the Happy Days actor.

"I’m sending my deepest condolences, prayers, and sympathy to her family during this difficult time," he added. "God bless her and her family."

For those unversed, Jennifer passed away on March 6, after losing a "brief battle with cancer." The actress' family announced her death on social media on March 8.

"This past Friday [March 6], our beloved Jennifer passed away. It was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family," Jennifer's family said in its statement.

"She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends. Rest in peace our Jenn," the post read.