Rihanna shooter: Police reveal identity of singer's home shooting suspect

Police released details of the shooter who shot bullets at Rihanna's home

Rihanna, whose home was raided earlier on Sunday, was targeted by a volley of bullets. The name of the person behind the attack has now been released.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Ivana Lisette Ortiz.

According to TMZ, she was charged with attempted murder. The woman remains in custody, and her bail has been set at $10,225,000.

Riri was at home when the suspect fired the bullets at her mansion in Beverly Hills.

Though the Grammy winner remained unhurt in the shooting incident, the suspect fired rounds from an AR-15-style rifle, four of which hit Rihanna's residence's front gate.

After initial reports, it is now emerging that the pop icon's children and her longtime partner A$AP Rocky were also with her inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The suspect's motive, meanwhile, is not immediately clear.

Further, the suspect's background shows a link to social media accounts belonging to a woman from Illinois who claimed to be a speech therapist in Florida, according to police.

Moreover, in the police database, she was arrested previously in 2023 over a dispute with her ex-husband, Jed Sangalang.

It is worth noting that authorities have not fully confirmed that the speech therapist and the shooting suspect are the same person.