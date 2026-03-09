Stephanie Faracy talks about her role in 'Nobody Wants This' season 3

Nobody Wants This actress Stephanie Faracy believes that fans will love the new storyline of the upcoming third season.

In a new interview with People magazine, the 74-year-old actress shared what fans can expect from the upcoming installment.

"I think a lot of great things the fans have been wanting, and different things they hope are happening," Stephanie said, who plays Lynn in the new season.

She further said, "I think there's a lot more relationships, and I think it'll be … it's a dynamic year coming. I think the fans are going to be excited."

Talking about her character in the series, Stephanie said that she loves Lynn "just being in there stirring things up and commenting" and "maybe in time she's going to find her way, but until then she's happy to believe by just being happy and silly in a certain way."

"That's like a woman that's not all the way in reality, but goes ‘I want my dream, and I want it the way I want it, and the girls love me, and he's not gay. Other than that, tell me anything you want.' She's just not going to play the game — only the way she wants," she elaborated.

The upcoming season of Nobody Wants This is expected to premiere on Netflix in the fall of this year.