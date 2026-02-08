Ukraine-Russia talks heat up as Zelenskyy warns of US pressure before elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested a possible June deadline for ending the Ukraine-Russia war could be linked to US political pressure ahead of midterm elections.

According to Reuters, Zelenskyy told reporters that Washington wants to push both Kyiv and Moscow toward a summer peace timeline.

“The Trump administration “will probably put pressure” on Ukraine and Russia to end the war by the beginning of the summer,” he said.

“They say they want to get everything done by June,” Zelenskyy added. He also said the US was proposing new trilateral talks, possibly in Miami next week. “We confirmed our participation,” he said.

“The [midterm] elections are definitely more important for them [the Americans]. Let’s not be naive.”

“If the Russians are really ready to end the war, then it is really important to set a deadline”, he added.

Sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters that US and Ukrainian negotiators had explored ways to secure a quick agreement.

Ukraine suggested a sequencing plan, though Zelenskyy did not give details.

The remarks came as Kyiv accused Moscow of launching a “massive attack” on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, causing widespread power outages, according to the state grid operator.

Zelenskyy also said Russia must be stopped from using winter conditions as leverage.

Meanwhile, analysts warn Russia’s economy is weakening amid falling oil prices, rising taxes and defence spending pressures, factors that could shape the future of the Ukraine Russia conflict.