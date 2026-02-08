Brooklyn Beckham covers up more tattoos linked to his family amid rift

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly covered up more tattoos dedicated to his immediate family amid their public fallout, this time those that were linked to his siblings.

The 26-year-old chef previously had the names of his siblings, including Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, tattooed across his fingers. While the tattoos were still visible in a cooking video he posted on January 29, they have since been replaced with a black-and-white cloudy design that now covers his hand and fingers, per Page Six. Tattoos honouring his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, remain intact.

The updated ink was visible during a February 5 outing with Nicola, when Brooklyn was photographed wearing a white Ford T-shirt featuring the phrase “Good Brothers,” along with jeans and a Nike baseball cap.

Brooklyn has also altered a tattoo dedicated to his father, David Beckham. He previously had an anchor tattoo on his right arm with the word “DAD” in bold lettering. That tribute now appears to be covered with new artwork resembling a starfish and two life preservers. According to the Daily Mail, he may have also undergone laser treatment to modify the tattoo.

The changes follow Brooklyn’s public statement last month in which he said he did not want to reconcile with his family. In a message shared on Instagram Stories, he accused his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of spreading “countless lies” and attempting to undermine his marriage to Nicola, 31.

In the same statement, Brooklyn alleged that Victoria interfered with his 2022 wedding, claiming she canceled Nicola’s wedding dress at the last minute and behaved inappropriately with him during the reception.