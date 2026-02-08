Extreme cold warning issued as blizzard hits Southern Ontario including Toronto

A blast of dangerous winter conditions is sweeping across Toronto and the GTA, with Environment Canada issuing a yellow cold warning as wind chills are expected to feel as cold as −35 overnight.

The national weather agency says very cold wind chills will move through the region tonight into Sunday morning, with another round of harsh conditions expected Sunday night into Monday.

Officials warn the extreme cold raises the risk of frostbite and other cold related illnesses, especially for people spending long periods outdoors.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” officials wrote in the advisory. “Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”

Environment Canada forecasts mainly sunny skies today with northwest winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

The high temperature will be around −13 C, but it will feel closer to minus 22 due to the wind chill.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to −22 C with wind chills near minus 30.

Officials say young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and those without proper shelter face higher risks during extreme cold.

Cold related symptoms may include shortness of breath, chest pain, numbness and colour changes in fingers or toes.

Residents are advised to monitor alerts and take breaks indoors if working outside.