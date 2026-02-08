How Prince Edward was ‘bullied’ by brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

Princess Edward and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor are compared over their contrasting personalities.

Both brother to King Charles, Andrew and Edward have impacted the monarchy in various ways. Speaking about the two, Royal expert Robert Jobson reveals how Edward has always been obedient to His Majesty.

"Andrew, was loud and robust. He would constantly swipe his younger brother. If he saw Edward going for a particular piece of cake, Andrew would try to grab it first. Edward learned to yield to him," Jobson wrote in the Daily Mail.

Jobson added:"Andrew and Edward are very different characters. The former feels the system owes him; the latter always seems happy to serve the system. The tension between Andrew and Edward continued into adulthood."

He added: "If Andrew thought he could bully his brother in later years, it didn’t wash. On shoots on royal estates, if Andrew made some outlandish statement, Edward would be the first to dismiss it as 'utter nonsense'. Different characters, different judgments – and very different fates."