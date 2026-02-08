King Charles carries with ‘dignity’ as Andrew lets down

King Charles is lauded for handling defamation from brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, at his best.

His Majesty, who has clarified that his sympathies lie with the victims of sexual abuse, is taking a stand against his scandalous brother.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : “I think the King will continue to keep his counsel. He knows that if he responds in any way to questions shouted at him, his words will completely overshadow the work he is trying to accomplish. Best to ignore the shouts and carry on with dignity.”

She said: “Both Charles and Camilla remain determined to keep the focus from the Epstein revelations on the victims of abuse. The King acted decisively last year, stripping Andrew of all his titles and evicting him from his home. There’s precious little left he can do.”

“But, of course, Andrew is and will always be, his brother,” Jennie said. “And Charles does feel he has a duty of care for Andrew’s physical and mental well being. That’s why he has offered him sanctuary at Sandringham,” she noted.