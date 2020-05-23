Max Ehrich reveals he wanted to date Demi Lovato since 2011 in PDA-filled posts

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato are reported to be spending quarantine together after it was officially confirmed by the couple that they are dating.

In a surprising revelation made by Ehric, it has been unveiled that he wanted to be with the songstress since 2011.

Taking to her Instagram handle a few hours ago, Lovato posted a screenshot of Max Ehrich's 2011 Twitter post wherein she wrote, "All he wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant," implying that the universe works in mysterious ways.



Lovato captioned the post as "@maxehrich every Christmas? We love a little manifestation."

The couple had earlier posted a bunch of PDA-filled pictures while holding each other in a tight embrace.





Ehrich and Lovato also appeared in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's new track Stuck With U.

It was revealed that Lovato feels her true self when around Ehrich who makes her extremely happy.

The singer has had her share of ups and downs, with drug abuse, in the past.