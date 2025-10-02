Halle Berry’s ‘secret weapon’ trainer finally takes center stage with bold claim

Halle Berry's fitness coach reveals all about her workout routine

Halle Berry’s fitness is no longer a secret, as her personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas offers an inside glimpse into her workout routine.

The Catwoman star, who has long expressed admiration for her trainer, previously gave a shoutout to her “secret weapon” coach on social media after working with him for years.

Meanwhile, Thomas doesn’t hesitate to praise the star either. He opened up to People magazine back in 2018.

Speaking about the actress—known for pushing her limits in pursuit of peak fitness—he told the outlet, “I had no idea what her age was when I met her. I never looked or was interested in that, and when I found out, I was absolutely shell-shocked because she has the discipline and athleticism of a 25-year-old.”

On another occasion, he told E! News, “We typically meet up every day, five days a week. She’s putting in the work. She doesn’t mess around. That’s really, really great for me because I know that when we go there, it’s like preparing for war. There’s an objective, and there’s a goal.”

In addition, Halle has managed to keep diabetes at bay despite elevated levels. She has maintained her health through a disciplined fitness regimen and an unwavering determination to push through, no matter what comes her way.