Aaron Phypers makes own allegations in return of Denise Richards’ ‘abuse’ claims

Denise Richards' ex Aaron Phypers replies with 'cheating' claims

Denise Richards’ estranged husband Aaron Phypers has made serious claims about their troubled marriage, just days after the actress accused him of domestic violence in court documents.

Aaron, who filed for divorce on July 7, alleged in a new interview that he discovered text messages on Denise’s laptop earlier this year that suggested she was having an affair.

According to him, the messages included selfies and arrangements to meet up at a hotel.

He said he confronted Denise about the messages, and while they initially decided to stay together, the situation escalated during the 4th of July weekend, leading him to move forward with filing for divorce.

Aaron also told TMZ that his phone mysteriously disappeared for more than 24 hours, and when he eventually found it, it had been smashed and thrown in a bin.

He claimed that when he asked Denise about it, she “hit and scratched him,” and said he believed the phone contained evidence of the alleged affair.

Denise, 54, has accused Aaron of years of physical and verbal abuse throughout their seven-year marriage.

In court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said he “threatened to kill her and caused her at least three concussions.” She also alleged that Aaron would hack her phone and laptop to access her text messages.

The Wild Things actress said she never reported him to the police because he “threatened to kill himself” if she did, as stated in the legal filings.