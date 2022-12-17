Will 'Avatar: The Way of Water' stream on Netflix? Find out

James Cameron is finally back with the highly anticipated sequel of his 2009 hit movie Avatar, titled Avatar: The Way of Water.
Avatar is the 20th Century Fox distributor movie, and it will likely not be available on Netflix, because Disney owns the 20th Century studios.
The first season of Avatar is currently streaming on Disney+ and it is expected that the new sequel will also be added to the Disney+ platform after its theatrical run.
The new sequel is about the Sully family's struggles to stay alive. The starring cast of the series includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet.
Avatar's first sequel debuted in 2009, and a decade after James Cameron is finally back with a new sequel which was released on December 16, 2022.
