Katie Price's new 'drip' photo update raises red flags

Katie Price has shared a new and 'worrying' update after her boyfriend, JJ Slater, voiced concerns about the former glamour model's ongoing health crisis.
Her noticeably slimmed-down figure has been a genuine concern for both her and her fans-including her new love interest, JJ Slater.
Previously a source told RadarOnline that JJ is terrified of Katie 'losing any more weight.'
Now, the mother-of-five has shared a photo of herself hooked up to an IV drip.
'Morning having a NAD+Iv drip good for energy,' she wrote alongside a picture of herself receiving the treatment.
Just last week, Katie revealed that she had visited hospital and undergone further tests to determine the cause of her significant weight loss.
Speaking on her Snapchat Story, Katie claimed she still does not know why her frame is shrinking so rapidly, despite ongoing medical tests.
However, this latest health update has left fans increasingly concerned, with many taking to social media to wish her speedy recover.
For the unversed, JJ Slater, who rose to fame on the 2023 series of Married At First Sight, UK, has been dating Katie since last year.
According to RadarOnline: 'It's not an easy thing to sit back and watch your partner running themselves into the ground health-wise.'
The source also shared that JJ and Katie's family believe she is putting way too much pressure on herself.
