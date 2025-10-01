Taylor Swift receives praise from Selena Gomez’s costar at wedding

Taylor Swift has recently received praise from David DeLuise at Selena Gomez’s wedding.

The Wizards of Waverly Place costar shared one of his favourite moments from his reel-life daughter’s intimate wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara over the weekend.

David gushed over Cruel Summer crooner as he said on his wife Julia DeLuise’s Instagram Story, “If I have to say one, it’s being around Taylor,” shared on September 29.

“She’s just amazing. The energy that was popping off of her,” he remarked.

David’s wife Julia also agreed and mentioned that Taylor “walked over while we were waiting for Selena to come to get married, and she knows Jennifer, so she came straight toward us”.

“When she walked in, all these other people were already there, but it was like the heavens opened up and an angel descended, and it was her. She walked in and she walked up to us and we talked,” stated the actor’s wife.

David also revealed that the ceremony was special as he remarked, “Being there for the actual vows.”

“Everything that was said was so great. And when they opened the curtain for the first time in the day, the sun came out and it was sunset behind her. It was as if they were like, ‘Don’t worry. Cue the sun!’” pointed out the actor.

Julia then added, “I said to David afterwards, I was like, ‘The sunset was fake, right?’”

Meanwhile, the actor’s wife also confirmed that Taylor delivered a heartfelt speech during the reception.

She reshared a media report on IG Story, stating, “Taylor said that whenever one of them had their hearts broken from failed relationship [sic] over the years, they were always there for each other.”