Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meeting with President PPP Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday continued consultation with coalition partners for the formation of his cabinet.

He met former President and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PDM President and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, MQM-Pakistan leaders, BNP-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, parliamentary leader of the BAP Khalid Magsi, JWP chief Shahzain Bugti and independent member Aslam Bootani.

During separate meetings with the coalition partners, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his resolve to move forward with the spirit of unity, cooperation and mutual trust. He said, “We will collectively address all public problems.”

According to sources, the PPP is reluctant to join the cabinet, saying that it would better support the government from the treasury benches.

Sources said one group in the PPP supports the idea to become a part of the cabinet for strengthening the coalition, while another group is of the view that the party should instead focus on electoral reforms for early elections. The top leadership will make a final decision in a day or two. Sources said the PPP was more interested in the constitutional offices of the parliament and it would join the cabinet in the second phase. There is a consensus in the party on taking over the office of National Assembly speaker and Raja Pervez Ashraf and Syed Naveed Qamar are its candidates. Sources claimed that Raja Pervez Ashraf was a strong contender, while Maulana Asad Mehmood of the JUIF, son of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, could be the deputy speaker.



According to sources, in the meeting with former Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif insisted that the PPP should join the cabinet. However, Asif Zardari said the party would take a decision within a day or two. He also advised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to avoid lodging political cases against PTI leaders and promote reconciliation and tolerance. He advised him that it would not be good for the government to create an impression that it was pursuing the policy of revenge. He also advised Shehbaz Sharif to let Imran Khan do what he wanted as any move of the government against him would make him a “hero.” However, he had earlier advised him to take action against the former speaker or the deputy speaker for violating the Constitution.

If the PPP agrees to join, the federal cabinet will have 12 ministers from the PMLN, seven from the PPP, four from the JUIF, two from the MQM, one each from the BNP Mengal and the ANP. Shazain Bugti of the Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) will also be given one ministry each while Mohsin Dawar, Aslam Bhootani, Tariq Bashir Cheema of the PMLQ may also be included in the cabinet.

From the PMLN, Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastgir, Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Aurangzeb, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Mian Javed Latif, Rana Sanaullah are likely to join the cabinet. The names of Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Kohar, Syed Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri from the PPP are also under consideration. The name of Senator Azam Nazir Tarar for Leader of the House in the Senate is also under consideration.