PM Shehbaz

Imran Khan has been ousted from his office and replaced by the PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif. It is true that many people weren’t happy with Khan’s performance. During his tenure, the country saw a double-digit inflation rate, making it difficult for ordinary people to buy a bag of rice.

Now they have high hopes from our new PM that he will work for their betterment.

Balach Daad

Turbat