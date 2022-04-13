PM Shehbaz

Imran Khan has been ousted from his office and replaced by the PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif. It is true that many people weren’t happy with Khan’s performance. During his tenure, the country saw a double-digit inflation rate, making it difficult for ordinary people to buy a bag of rice.
Now they have high hopes from our new PM that he will work for their betterment.
Balach Daad
Turbat
