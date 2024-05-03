Post Malone to have ‘some help’ from Morgan Wallen in new collaborative

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen to collaborate

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen have announced to collaborate on a duet titled I Had Some Help, which is slated to be released on May 10.



The pair announced the news of the collaboration, after debuting their joint single at Stagecoach festival on Sunday, April 28.

During Wallen's main stage performance at the festival, the two sang the song, giving the nighttime audience a sneak peek at the drinking-friends anthem.

Before the performance, Malone released a 17-second teaser for the song, and fan accounts shared video from their Joshua Tree music video shoot.

The premiere was seen in real time by those in attendance, but Wallen chose not to show the set, thus spectators at home were not able to see the livestream.

The singers also shared the news via social media.

They posted a picture posing together, and wrote in the caption the titles of the upcoming project, “I Had Some Help May 10th”.

The news comes as Wallen has been packed with back to back tour dates, including three consecutive shows at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.