Ambulance called on Britney Spears after fight with BF Paul Richard Soliz

Britney Spears, Paul Richard Soliz involved in fight in LA

Britney Spears and her boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz got involved in an incident at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.



Page Six confirms the news of a fight via unknown sources and reports the popstar was in a quarrel with her on and off boyfriend at the luxury hotel.

The arrival of an ambulance to the Chateau Marmont around 12:42 a.m. PT. in a response to a call was confirmed to the outlet by the Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

“We received a 911 call reporting an adult female, who had been injured,” the LAFD rep says.

“The caller did not have much information regarding the nature of the injury. We sent one ambulance to the location.”

According to the outlet, the ambulance stayed at the location till 1:17 a.m. PT.

Humphrey adds, “It’s not clear from the reports” if the responders “offered any treatment,” but confirms that they “did not transport anyone to the hospital.”

Another source reported to the outlet that the songstress is “home now and is safe,” and left the venue with security.

“She is home and fine,” another insider said.