Victoria Beckham wishes ‘best husband’ David Beckham on his 49th birthday

David and Victoria Beckham have been married since 1999 and share four children together

Victoria Beckham is celebrating her husband David Beckham’s 49th birthday.

Just two weeks after the former Spice Girl rang in her own 50th birthday bash with the love and support of her husband, she reciprocated the gesture to the former football star as he turned 49 years old on April 2.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Victoria penned a sweet wish to her husband of 25 years and father of her four children.

“Happy birthday David,” she wrote alongside two affectionate pictures of the power couple.

Joking about their slight age gap, she quipped, “I love us getting really old together! You aren’t far behind me!!!!”

“You are our everything!!!! The best daddy and husband we all love u so so much xxxx,” she concluded, referring to their children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, whom she also tagged in the post.



She also shared an image of heart and star-shaped birthday balloons arranged for David on her Instagram Stories.

Just two weeks ago, David flooded his own Instagram with adoring tributes for Victoria, including a birthday greeting and images from her extravagant 50th birthday celebration.