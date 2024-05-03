Ryan Gosling to avoid ‘dark’ roles for what's 'best' for family

Ryan Gosling to drop 'dark' roles for Eva Mendes and daughters

Ryan Gosling has decided to avoid taking on certain roles for the sake of his longtime partner Eva Mendes and their two daughters.



“I don’t really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place,” Gosling, 43, told the Wall Street Journal in a recent interview.

“This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first.”

The actor also shared how it was his and Emma Stone‘s 2016 musical, La La Land that triggered his career shift.

“It was just sort of like, ‘Oh, this will be fun for them, too, because even though they’re not coming to set, we’re practicing piano every day or we’re dancing or we’re singing,’” he explained.

“Their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken was an inspiration. I thought, they were already making little movies about their Barbies on the iPad when it happened, so the fact that I was going off to work to make one too, we just felt like we were aligned.”