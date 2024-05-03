Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ taps Paul Walter Hauser to join cast

Paul Walter Hauser joins Marvel Studios for Fantastic Four

Paul Walter Hauser is going to be on Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four.



According to Deadline, Hauser has been tapped by Marvel Studios for their movie Fantastic Four, right after getting contacted by Paramount Pictures for the role of Captain Ed in the yet-to-be-titled Naked Gun remake.

The movie's plot as well as the actor’s role is being kept under wraps.

Hauser will join a cast that already includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing).

Most recently, Julia Garner also joined to portray Shalla-Bal, a version of Silver Surfer.

The movie is going to be directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) with a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer.

Peter Cameron (WandaVision) also did some writing contributions on the project.

According to the Deadline, production is set to begin this summer, with the film planned to hit theatres on July 25, 2025.

Other than this, Hauser is set to star opposite Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson and Kevin Durand in the Naked Gun film slated for a release on July 18, 2025.