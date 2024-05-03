Jake Gyllenhaal, Sabrina Carpenter to host SNL, Swifties highlight connection

Jake Gyllenhaal and Sabrina Carpenter were recently announced as the host and musical guest of an upcoming Saturday Night Live episode, and Taylor Swift’s fans, also known as Swifties, couldn’t help but highlight both stars’ connection to Taylor Swift.



The news was on the show’s official X account on Wednesday, May 2, that Gyllenhaal, 43, and Carpenter, 24 will take the day at Studio 8H on Saturday, May 18.

“Jake and Sabrina?! I literally laughed out loud in Swiftie,” one swiftie wrote via X after the announcement, while another added, “Person who booked Jake and Sabrina for the same day: *laughs in Swiftie*.”

“Sipping me espresso like you’re on a late night show,” a third fan wrote, mixing the lyrics of Carpenter’s Espresso and Swift’s All Too Well, which is mostly known to be about Gyllenhaal.

The connection that fans seem to want to point out is that Carpenter opened for several of Swift’s Eras Tour dates in 2023.

The singer was also spotted spending time with Swift, 34, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at Coachella last month.

And as for the actor, Swift and Gyllenhaal dated back in 2010, but the flame didn’t even stay there for a long time, and they broke up before New Year’s Eve.

“Jake just told her it wasn’t working out,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Taylor is really upset and hurt. She doesn’t know what she did for him to put a stop to it. She feels really burned by him.”