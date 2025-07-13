Gracie Abrams faces major setback during Mad Cool 2025 performance

Gracie Abrams suffered a significant blow during her performance at the Mad Cool 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

While belting out Mess It Up, the Grammy-nominated artist was abruptly interrupted when the stage unexpectedly malfunctioned and power went out.

As per Teen Vouge, it was reported that because of overheating in the city's high temperatures, lights, screens, sound, mics, all got cut off.

Abrams quickly tried to tackle the situation, addressing her fans at the top of her lungs, saying, "I have a small update."

"This has never happened before. The entire stage system, every power, outlet, every instrument. No power. They are asking us to get off the stage," she explained.

However, to stay engaged with her fans, the I Love You, I'm Sorry singer proposed an impromptu sing-along session, adding, "Maybe I can sit here with my guitar. And I know not everyone will be able to hear me, obviously, but if we all sing together at least one song."

Before starting, Abrams took a minute to talk to the crowd, "This is actually something that I will remember for the rest of my life, and I hope that you guys are having a good time despite it all."

She then took her guitar and delivered an acoustic version of her hit Us, followed by That's So True, joined by fans singing along.

Later she took to her Instagram expressing her gratitude to her Spanish fans.

She captioned the post, "Madrid I am still in the glow of being with you the other night."

She continued, "When the whole stage lost power, all you did was get louder for us which I couldn’t believe in real time and truthfully still can’t. I’ve loved you since the moment we met, but you keep out doing yourselves :’) THANK YOU and hopefully next time we’re in your city it’s a little less hectic."

Abrams will next head to TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow on July 13.