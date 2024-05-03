Britney Spears denies having fight with boyfriend at LA hotel

Britney Spears denies fight claims with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz

Britney Spears claimed that the news of a hotel fight with her boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz in Las Vegas is fake, and accused the paramedics of getting to her room “illegally.”



According to reports by Page Six, first responders were called to the Chateau Marmont around 1 a.m. local time, following a report of an injured female, but the pop star had denied such news in an Instagram statement.

“Just to let people know … the news is fake !!!” she wrote. “I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed.”

The outlet reported earlier that an ambulance arrived at the scene following a fight with her on-and-off boyfriend.

The mag also claims that the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed a call to the paramedics around 12:42 a.m. PT, after they “received a 911 call reporting an adult female, who had been injured.”

However, in the earlier reports, it was made clear that the songstress was not taken to the hospital and is “home now and is safe,” and left the venue with security.

“She is home and fine,” another insider said.