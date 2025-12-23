Alec Baldwin says 'Rust' shooting took '10 years off my life'

Alec Baldwin reveals he has had the toughest ten years after he accidentally shot his crew member.

The actor unloaded bullets on 'Rust' cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, back in 2021. Speaking about the incident on podcast Dopey: On the Dark Comedy of Drug Addiction with host Dave Manheim, he revealed that the accident has cost him family life.

"The people I was most concerned about, the people I had the deepest pain for, were my wife and my kids," he said on the podcast.

"My kids would see me sitting in a corner, I couldn’t even move. There was a point in time where I took a nap every day for a year, right after they announced they were going to raise the charges again."

“I don’t want to dwell on this, I just want to say that this was very painful for my wife and my family, my sisters and brothers and so forth, my colleagues," Baldwin added. "And I can tell you, it broke every nerve in my body, spiritually, financially, work-wise, my career, my wife, my kids, my friends, my health."

"I mean," he continued, "what it’s done to my health. I mean, if I told you what my health conditions have been since October 21st of 2021 — it’s taken 10 years off my life. It’s taken at least 10 years off my life."